Benson didn't participate in Monday's practice session and is considered day-to-day due to an undisclosed injury, Joe Yerdon of Bleacher Report reports.

Head coach Lindy Ruff said that Benson's absence from practice was deemed a maintenance day, but the Sabres will see how he feels over the next few days before determining his status for Wednesday's game against Ottawa. The 21-year-old got banged up in the third period of Saturday's win over the Kings. Benson is expected to skate Tuesday morning and could join the team for practice, and a better idea of his availability for Wednesday could come into focus based on his participation level Tuesday.