Benson scored a goal Wednesday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Washington.

It was a highlight-reel goal and a great way to mark his first career NHL snipe. Benson took a pass in the bottom of the left circle from Victor Olofsson, skated into the slot and put the pucks between his legs before roofing from behind his body past Darcy Kuemper. Benson (18 years, 194 days) became the fourth-youngest player in franchise history at the time of his first snipe. He's behind Pierre Turgeon, Rasmus Dahlin and Nikita Zadorov.