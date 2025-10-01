Head coach Lindy Ruff said Wednesday that Benson is dealing with a "little bit of an ailment" but downplayed the severity of the issue, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Benson isn't on the roster for Wednesday's preseason game against the Penguins, and his absence is apparently due to a minor injury. While the exact nature of his ailment isn't yet known, he should tentatively be considered day-to-day with just over a week remaining before the Sabres' Opening Night matchup against the Rangers on Oct. 9. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to suit up in Friday's preseason finale against Pittsburgh, but it seems possible that he'll at least be back in action once regular-season play begins.