Benson (lower body) has a "good chance" to play during the Sabres' upcoming three-game road trip according to coach Don Granato, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports Wednesday.

Benson will need to be activated off injured reserve before he can suit up for the Sabres, a move that will almost certainly be offset by placing Tage Thompson (upper body) on IR. In six games this season, the 18-year-old Benson garnered two assists, six shots and six PIM while averaging 13:17 of ice time.