Benson scored an empty-net goal on five shots, added two PIM, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Sharks.

This was Benson's first goal of the season. The 21-year-old has added seven assists, 26 shots on net, 15 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-7 rating while seeing steady top-six minutes. Benson has plenty of talent, and his confidence should be up after seeing rubber meet twine to close out this contest. If he gets hot, there won't be many more chances for fantasy managers to buy low on him.