Benson logged an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

Benson ended a four-game point drought, which included one missed game due to an illness. Since returning, the winger has filled a top-line role at even strength, which raises expectations for his offense. He's had an okay season with 10 goals, 14 helpers, 96 shots on net, 54 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 63 outings, but he hasn't shown much growth from his 30-point rookie campaign a year ago. He's still just 19 years old and skipped the AHL, so there's plenty of learning for him to do on the job at the NHL level.