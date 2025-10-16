Benson piled up four assists, one on the power play and one shorthanded, in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Senators.

The 20-year-old winger missed the first three games of the season after taking a puck off the face in practice last Wednesday, but Benson more than made up for lost time once he was allowed back on the ice. He slotted in on the top power-play unit -- only Tage Thompson saw more ice time with the man advantage among Buffalo skaters -- and handled a top-six role at even strength, assignments that should lead the 13th overall pick in the 2023 Draft to a breakout campaign.