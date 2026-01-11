Benson recorded two assists and five shots on net in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.

Benson had been limited to two goals over nine games since his last multi-point effort. The 20-year-old winger is currently in a third-line role and on the second power-play unit, so he's unlikely to reach his full potential until he gets a larger share of ice time. He's now at 19 points, 60 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 30 appearances this season, putting him on track for a career year.