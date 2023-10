Benson registered two assists in Buffalo's 3-2 loss to the Islanders on Saturday.

It was Benson's first two points in his second career game. He logged 15:16 of ice time Saturday after getting 14:27 in his NHL debut Thursday. Benson, who was taken with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, scored 36 goals and 98 points in 60 WHL outings with Winnipeg in 2022-23.