Sabres' Zach Benson: In hospital for facial cut
By RotoWire Staff
Benson did not play Thursday versus the Rangers because of a cut on his face that required hospitalization, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Benson took a puck off the face in practice and appears to have sustained a more serious injury from the situation. This casts doubt on his availability for Saturday's game in Boston -- as of head coach Lindy Ruff's postgame comments Thursday, Benson was not yet out of the hospital.