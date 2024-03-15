Benson scored two goals on his only two shots on net while adding four PIM, two hits, one blocked shot and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Islanders.

The 13th overall pick in the 2023 Draft is beginning to make an impact in the NHL. Benson has posted back-to-back multi-point performances, racking up three goals and five points, and remarkably the 18-year-old led all Buffalo forwards in TOI at even strength during Thursday's victory. Benson has nine goals and 23 points in 56 games on the season, but he could be gearing up for a big finish to the campaign.