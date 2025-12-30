Benson tallied a goal and fired five shots on net in Monday's 4-2 win over St. Louis.

Benson notched the go-ahead goal in Monday's contest just under two minutes into the final period. With his game-winning score, the 20-year-old winger is up to four goals, 17 points and 48 shots on net through 25 appearances this season. After going 17 games this season without scoring a goal, he has four over his last eight games, which has been one of the best totals during the team's nine-game win streak. While he sat out the majority of November with a lower-body injury, his high level of play lately is helping salvage his chance to set a new career high in points. With over half the season to go, he is just 13 points away from tying the 30 points he had in 71 games during his 2023-24 rookie campaign. Benson offers strong streaming value in fantasy with his contributions at the heart of Buffalo's recent success.