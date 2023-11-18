Benson logged an assist, two hits and two PIM in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

Benson saw 14:43 of ice time in a second-line role in his return from a lower-body injury that cost him seven contests. The helper was his first point since a two-assist game Oct. 14 versus the Islanders. The 18-year-old has three helpers, seven shots on net, eight PIM and a minus-1 rating through seven outings. Benson has two more games to make a strong impression before the Sabres have to decide if he's going back to WHL Wenatchee or staying in the NHL with the first year of his entry-level contract active.