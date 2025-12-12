Benson scored a power-play goal and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

The goal was Benson's first of the campaign. He's dealt with a couple of injuries this year, which has limited his effectiveness as he tries to find a rhythm. He has just four points over his last nine outings while primarily seeing middle-six usage since returning from a lower-body issue. He's now at a total of 12 points, 32 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 18 appearances.