Benson scored a goal and added two PIM in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Devils.

Benson has three goals and two assists over his last five games. The 20-year-old's tally at 16:05 of the second period stood as the game-winner Sunday. He's up to three goals, 16 points, 41 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 22 appearances. Benson's appeal is limited in a third-line role, but the Sabres' lineup is far from settled, and he'll be more intriguing if he finds himself in a top-six spot eventually.