Benson scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Benson got the Sabres on the board late in the first period, burying a rebound off a Rasmus Dahlin shot. The Sabres played better over the final 40 minutes but couldn't build any momentum in the loss. Benson snapped a six-game point drought and now has three goals, five assists, 28 shots on net, 14 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 20 appearances. The 18-year-old is reportedly still in consideration for Canada's World Junior Championship roster, but it seems unlikely the Sabres will let him play in the tournament since he's currently in a top-six role for the club.