Benson sustained an apparent upper-body injury during Thursday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens, and there was no update on his status postgame, per Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Benson was on the receiving end of an elbow to the head from Zachary Bolduc late in the third period, according to Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald. The 20-year-old Benson potted an even-strength goal on two shots and went plus-1 in 10:47 of ice time in Thursday's victory. Benson can be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's matinee matchup against the Islanders.