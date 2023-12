Benson scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Benson's goal at 9:29 of the third period was the game-winner, and he also set up Alex Tuch on an insurance tally two minutes later. With three points over his last two games, Benson appears to be benefiting from being part of a healthier top six for the Sabres. The rookie winger has produced 10 points, 31 shots on net, 14 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through his first 21 outings.