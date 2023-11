Benson will play in his 10th game of the season Friday versus Pittsburgh, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

The Sabres are burning the first season of Benson's entry-level contract as the diminutive forward has been productive in his role on the second line of late. Benson has a goal and five points in nine games and will line up alongside Casey Mittelstadt and John-Jason Peterka, as well as seeing second unit power-play time.