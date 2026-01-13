Benson tallied a goal in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

Benson scored the lone goal of Monday's second period to level the game at two goals apiece. With the twine finder, the 20-year-old winger now has five goals, 20 points and 61 shots on net through 31 games this season. After a quiet start to the calendar year, he has three points over his last two games and is trending upward offensively. He should maintain a middle-six role and a spot on the team's second power-play down the stretch, giving him fantasy value in deep leagues moving forward.