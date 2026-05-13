Benson scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over the Canadiens in Game 4.

The young winger celebrated his 21st birthday in style. Benson got the puck in front of Jakub Dobes during a third-period power play and slipped a backhander past the Montreal netminder to break a 2-2 tie. Benson has gotten onto the scoresheet in four of the Sabres' last five games. Through 10 playoff contests this year, he has collected four goals and seven points. He'll look to stay hot as the series shifts back to Buffalo for Game 5 on Thursday.