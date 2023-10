Per Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald, Benson (lower-body) returned to practice Saturday.

Benson was unavailable Friday after he was injured during Thursday's 4-3 loss to Calgary. The 18-year-old has two assists in four games this season. Benson was selected 13th overall in the 2023 Draft and is averaging 14:13 of ice time, including 1:22 on the power play.