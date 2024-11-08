Benson scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Rangers.

Benson had gone scoreless in his first seven appearances this season, but he snapped that drought in style, being one of only two Buffalo players who recorded multi-point efforts as the Sabres thrashed the Rangers at Madison Square Garden. The 19-year-old notched 30 points across 71 games as a rookie in 2023-24, and this might be the performance that can get him going following a slow start to the campaign.