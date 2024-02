Benson scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.

Benson tied the game 3-3 in the second period, deflecting a Henri Jokiharju shot past John Gibson. The goal is just Benson's second in his last 23 games and his second point in 17 contests. It's been a struggle offensively for the rookie after a fast start to his NHL career, as he's dropped into a bottom-six role. The 18-year-old Benson now has six goals and 16 points through 44 games this season.