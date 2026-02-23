Benson (upper body) is not expected to return during the Sabres' three-game road trip, Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News reports Monday.

Benson was already ruled out against the Devils on Wednesday, but it seems his absence will linger a little longer. Considering the 20-year-old winger has already missed two games due to his upper-body problem, fantasy managers can likely expect him to be designated for injured reserve prior to Wednesday's contests.