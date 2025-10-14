Benson (face) is expected to be in the lineup versus the Senators on Wednesday, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Benson was working on both the first line and the No. 1 power-play unit at Tuesday's practice session, a good indication he's ready to suit up against Ottawa. With Benson back in the lineup, Jiri Kulich looks set to serve as a healthy scratch. For his part, Benson just missed the 30-point threshold last year, generating 10 goals and 18 assists in 75 regular-season contests.