Benson (lower body) will travel with the Sabres during their upcoming three-game road trip, Joe Yerdon of Bleacher Report reports.

Benson has been sidelined for a week and a half due to his lower-body injury, but he's eligible to be activated off injured reserve whenever he's deemed healthy. The 20-year-old could return at some point during the road trip, which begins Wednesday in Utah and concludes in Detroit on Saturday. Benson has made eight appearances this year, logging eight assists, six blocked shots, four hits and six PIM while averaging 19:02 of ice time.