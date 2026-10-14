Benson logged an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canadiens.

Benson has helpers in consecutive contests and three assists over seven outings this year. The 21-year-old, who signed an seven-year extension in June, hasn't quite gotten off to the right start in 2026-27, but he continues to see top-six minutes and power-play time. He's added 12 shots on net, 12 hits, four PIM and four blocked shots. Fantasy managers can afford to be patient with a player who could still put together a breakout campaign.