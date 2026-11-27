Benson (upper body) will not play in Friday's home clash against the Penguins, per Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News.

Benson will miss his first game of the 2026-27 campaign with an upper-body injury. The 21-year-old winger has begun to find his role offensively this season, as he's currently on a five-game point streak. Prior to being ruled out, he compiled five goals, 23 points, a plus-18 rating, 61 shots on net, 30 hits and 12 blocked shots over 25 appearances this season. In his absence, Josh Doan is expected to be elevated to the top line.