Benson signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Buffalo on Friday.

The diminutive forward was selected 13th overall in the first round of the 2023 Draft. Benson had 32 goals and 98 points in 60 games with WHL Winnipeg in 2022-23. Benson is projected to be a top-six forward in the NHL, but that could take a few years. Look for Benson to be returned to the WHL this season.