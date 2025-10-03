Benson (undisclosed) will not be available against the Penguins on Friday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Benson's injury was deemed minor by head coach Lindy Ruff on Wednesday, but it is still a situation worth monitoring for fantasy players now that Benson is sitting out the preseason finale. If the winger is healthy for Opening Night against the Rangers on Thursday, he should slot into a top-six role for the Sabres, likely playing with Josh Norris and Tage Thompson.