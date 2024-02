Benson added an assist in Friday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Benson is showing flashes of his potential as the 13th overall pick from the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. The 5-foot-9 prospect has six goals and 11 assists through 46 games and 14:50 of average ice time, but expectations should be tempered as he's just 18 years old and trying to prove he belongs after making the grand leap from the WHL directly to hockey's highest level of competition.