Benson produced a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Red Wings.

All three points came in the first period as the Sabres grabbed a 4-1 lead they would never relinquish. Benson snapped a seven-game point drought with the performance, and it was his first multi-point effort since Dec. 21. The 18-year-old rookie's inconsistency is understandable, but he's seeing top-six shifts at even strength and could be worth a roster spot in deep fantasy leagues if he begins to get onto the scoresheet a little more often. Through 55 NHL games this season, Benson's collected seven goals and 21 points.