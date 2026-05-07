Benson notched two assists Wednesday, one on the power play, during the Sabres' 4-2 win over the Canadiens in Game 1 of their second-round series.

Both helpers came in the first period as Buffalo grabbed a lead it wouldn't relinquish. Benson has delivered back-to-back multi-point performances, and after being held off the scoresheet in the first three games of the Sabres' playoff run, the 20-year-old winger has caught fire with two goals and five points in the last four contests. Wednesday's assist was also his first power-play point since Dec. 18.