Benson picked up two assists in Friday's 4-2 win over the Flyers.

He helped set up two Jack Quinn tallies, the first of which proved to be the game-winner. Benson has produced back-to-back two-point efforts and has four multi-point performances in the last 12 games, but he was held off the scoresheet entirely in the other eight contests. On the season, the 18-year-old has chipped in nine goals and 27 points over 66 games.