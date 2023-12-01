Benson tallied a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-4 loss to St. Louis.

Benson cut the Sabres' deficit to 3-2 in the second period with a quick wrist shot off a faceoff before adding a secondary assist on John-Jason Peterka's tally in the third. It's the second goal of the season for the 18-year-old Benson -- he has five points (two goals, three assists) in seven games since returning from a seven-game absence due to a lower-body injury. Overall, he's up to two goals and seven points across 13 games in his rookie campaign.