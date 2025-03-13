Benson produced a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Red Wings.

After helping to set up a Josh Norris tally in the final minute of the first period, Benson potted his own goal late in the second. The 19-year-old winger has two multi-point performances in the last four games, but those are his only points since Feb. 25. Benson is getting a look on the Sabres' top line with Norris and Tage Thompson while also seeing second-unit power-play time, but he remains a risky fantasy option despite his talent and upside.