Benson scored a shorthanded goal and added an even-strength assist in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Stars.

It was the first career shortie for Benson, who wraps up the regular season with a career-high 13 goals and 43 points in just 65 games, along with a stunning plus-27 rating after he managed a total of minus-5 over his first two NHL campaigns. The 20-year-old winger will fill a middle-six role for the Sabres in the playoffs.