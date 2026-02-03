Benson is being evaluated for an upper-body injury after leaving Monday's 5-3 win over the Panthers in the third period, per Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News.

According to Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic, Benson crashed into the end boards following a breakaway attempt and was favoring his left shoulder as he left the ice. Head coach Lindy Ruff said the team will see where Benson is at Tuesday ahead of the second half of Buffalo's back-to-back in Tampa Bay. The left-shot winger scored his seventh goal of the season and went plus-1 in 14:10 of ice time in Monday's victory.