Benson (upper-body) was ruled out ahead of Tuesday's road matchup against the Lightning, per Rachel Lenzi.

After sustaining the upper-body injury in Monday's 5-3 win over Florida, Benson will require further evaluation before returning to Buffalo's lineup, according to head coach Lindy Ruff. It's a tough break for the red-hot Sabres, who will be without Benson for Tuesday's clash against the Atlantic Division-leading Lightning. The 20-year-old forward will have one more chance to return to the Sabres' lineup prior to the Olympic break in Buffalo's game set for Thursday against the Penguins.