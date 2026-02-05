Benson (upper body) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Penguins, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Benson sustained his upper-body injury during Monday's win over the Panthers, and he'll be unavailable for a second consecutive game heading into the Olympic break as he continues to receive treatment. He'll have several weeks to recover during the league's layoff, and his next opportunity to suit up will be Feb. 25 against New Jersey.