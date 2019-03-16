Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Back at it Saturday
Bogosian (undisclosed) will return to action Saturday against the Hurricanes, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
The oft-injured defenseman has three goals and 17 points through 61 games this season. While that doesn't move the needle in most fantasy formats, Bogosian serves in an important penalty-killing capacity and has proven capable of handling 21-plus minutes when healthy.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...