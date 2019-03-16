Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Back at it Saturday

Bogosian (undisclosed) will return to action Saturday against the Hurricanes, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

The oft-injured defenseman has three goals and 17 points through 61 games this season. While that doesn't move the needle in most fantasy formats, Bogosian serves in an important penalty-killing capacity and has proven capable of handling 21-plus minutes when healthy.

