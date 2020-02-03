Play

Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Back at practice

Bogosian (illness) returned to practice Monday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Bogosian was a healthy scratch for two games before becoming "very sick" and sitting out of Saturday's clash with the Blue Jackets. It wouldn't be surprising if Bogosian watches from the press box again Tuesday against the Avalanche. The 29-year-old has just five points through 18 games this year.

