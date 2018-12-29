Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Back in scoring drought
Bogosian hasn't recorded any points in the past 12 games.
This isn't Bogosian's first lengthy drought, as he went 11 games without a point throughout most of November. The right-shooting defenseman then had a spree of five points in six games but hasn't scored since. He has 44 hits and 63 blocks in 33 games this year, but shouldn't be relied on for offense, having collected only seven points.
