Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Buried on depth chart
Bogosian is expected to serve as a healthy scratch Thursday against Detroit.
Bogosian requested a trade a couple of months ago. Not only has that not happened yet, but it seems the Sabres have decided to roll on with guys that want to be part of the team's future. Bogosian will have now sat four out of the last five games as a healthy scratch, a fact made even more worrisome in that he won't suit up even with Rasmus Dahlin sidelined for the last two games with an upper-body issue.
