Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Can now focus on next season

Bogosian (lower body) isn't available for Saturday's game against the Red Wings, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

With the Sabres out of the playoff picture and this being the regular-season finale, the curtain will close on Bogosian's 2018-19 campaign. The oft-injured defenseman collected three goals and 16 assists over 65 games, including a pair of special teams points. The minus-5 rating he posted wasn't all that bad considering the Swords turned the wrong way based on a minus-51 goal differential, and Bogo seemingly did all he could in battling through adversity to remain moderately productive in the attacking zone. He'll be an unrestricted free agent ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.