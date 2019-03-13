Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Considered day-to-day

Bogosian (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's matchup with Pittsburgh, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Bogosian is still being evaluated, but his day-to-day label suggests he likely won't be sidelined long term with his undisclosed injury. Nonetheless, the veteran blueliner should be considered questionable at best for Thursday's game against the Penguins at this juncture.