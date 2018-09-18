Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Curiously missing team skates

Bogosian was excluded from the latest injury report, but there is concern that he's missed the team's skate for a third straight day Tuesday, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.

In the absence of an official injury report, it's not entirely clear what kind of injury could be affecting Bogosian early in the preseason, but it's worth noting that he's trying to make his way back from offseason hip surgery. More details should surface ahead of Friday's preseason tilt against the Maple Leafs in Toronto.