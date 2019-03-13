Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Dealing with injury

Bogosian didn't play the third period of Tuesday's loss to the Stars due to an undisclosed injury, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Bogosian finished the game with 13:32 TOI. He rarely marks points on the scoresheet, but Bogosian is a solid defensive contributor with 79 hits and 108 blocked shots through 61 games. The 28-year-old will need to recover quickly if he wants to play Thursday versus the Penguins, otherwise Casey Nelson is expected to crack the lineup.

