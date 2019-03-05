Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Dealing with lower-body injury
Bogosian (lower body) is considered day-to-day after missing Monday's game against Edmonton, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.
Bogosian has dealt with a myriad of injuries over the last few seasons but could reach the 70-game plateau for the first time since the 2010-11 season. His current injury doesn't appear to be serious, though his status for Thursday's game in Chicago remains unclear.
