Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Dealing with lower-body injury

Bogosian (lower body) is considered day-to-day after missing Monday's game against Edmonton, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Bogosian has dealt with a myriad of injuries over the last few seasons but could reach the 70-game plateau for the first time since the 2010-11 season. His current injury doesn't appear to be serious, though his status for Thursday's game in Chicago remains unclear.